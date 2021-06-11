Alternative Sweeteners Market -Latest Insights On Trends and Challenges to 2025

Alternative Sweeteners Market Overview :

Alternative sweeteners are sugar substitutes that impart sweetness but has a lower calorie content than sugar. These sweeteners have a low glycemic index that keeps the insulin levels unaffected after their consumption, and thus, are used as food additives. Variants of alternative sweeteners are being produced from different natural as well as artificial sources and they are widely used in various applications such as food in dairy products, bakery foods, beverages & others. People suffering from diabetes and obesity prefer these low-calorie sweeteners as it has a lesser sweetness quotient than sugar. Rise in demand for healthy, and low-calorie food & beverage is expected to boost the growth of the global alternative sweeteners market within the forecast period

The demand for alternate sweeteners is not only due to its desired sweetness and price but also for its taste, nutrition, bulkiness, preservative qualities, heat resistance, and blending abilities. In addition, rise in health concerns and increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity boost the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for low-calorie sweetener and growth in the number of obese population majorly in the developing economies propel the market growth.

Alternative sweeteners are available in numerous forms such as high fructose syrup, high-intensity sweeteners, and low-intensity sweeteners, to cater to the different needs of consumer. They help in weight management, play a great role in preventing tooth decay, and are known to enhance the shelf life of products. Owing to large number of health benefits associated with their consumption, alternative sweeteners are widely used in food & beverage products, bakery & confectionery, and can also be used as nutritional supplements, thereby propelling their demand.

However, there is a great debate between FDA and scientists about its side effects such as headaches, dizziness, rashes, bloating, nausea, and other problems are caused due to the consumption of alternate sweeteners. Increase in ambiguity about health-related issues is expected to refrain the consumption of alternate sweeteners by consumers during the forecast period.

Moreover, health-conscious consumers are seeking beverages and foods made with natural ingredients, such as sweeteners called stevia extract. This has increasingly become a challenge for major food manufacturers to find sweeteners that meet consumer expectations in accordance to taste as well as cost and performance parameters. The key players have largely invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand from end users. This fact is expected to hamper the growth of the alternative sweeteners market.

The global alternate sweeteners market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, it is classified into high fructose syrup, high intensity sweetener and low intensity sweetener. Based on application, it is categorized into food, beverage, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the alternate sweeteners market include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland-Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Health, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Naturex S.A., Tate & Lyle Plc., PureCircle Limited, and Associated British Foods Plc.

Alternative Sweeteners Key Market Segments :

By Product Type

High Fructose Syrup

High-intensity Sweeteners

Low-intensity Sweeteners

By Application

Food

Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

