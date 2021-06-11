Asia-Pacific Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Report 2018
In this report, the Asia-Pacific Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Asia-Pacific Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (M Sqm), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), including
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Asia-Pacific Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
3M
Avery Dennison
Intertape Polymer
Berry Plastics
Nitto Denko
American Biltrite
Essentra
Mactac
Scapa
tesa
Arkema (Bostik)
Shurtape Technologies
DeWAL Industries
Johnson & Johnson
Syntac Coated Products
CCT Tapes
Adhesives Research
Lamart Corp
Cantech
Coroplast Tape Corporation
Worthen Industries
Cardinal Health
Main Tape
Adhesive Applications
Medline Medical
DYNAREX
McKesson
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Single Coated Tape
Double Coated Tape
Reinforced Single Coated Tape
Unsupported Single Coated Tape
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Electrical
Medical
Automotive
White Goods
Hygiene
Paper/Printing
Building/Construction
Retail/Graphics
Aerospace
Others
