Asia-Pacific Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Report 2018

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Asia-Pacific Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (M Sqm), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), including

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Asia-Pacific Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

3M

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

American Biltrite

Essentra

Mactac

Scapa

tesa

Arkema (Bostik)

Shurtape Technologies

DeWAL Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Syntac Coated Products

CCT Tapes

Adhesives Research

Lamart Corp

Cantech

Coroplast Tape Corporation

Worthen Industries

Cardinal Health

Main Tape

Adhesive Applications

Medline Medical

DYNAREX

McKesson

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Coated Tape

Double Coated Tape

Reinforced Single Coated Tape

Unsupported Single Coated Tape

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electrical

Medical

Automotive

White Goods

Hygiene

Paper/Printing

Building/Construction

Retail/Graphics

Aerospace

Others

