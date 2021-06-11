Automotive Catalyst Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025
Automotive Catalyst Market Overview :
The global automotive catalyst market was valued at $22,601.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $31,815.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global market with $11,614.9 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $15,981.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during forecast period (2018?2025).
Automotive catalysts contain metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which are used in the exhaust system of the vehicle to convert nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and other toxic gases into less toxic gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide.
Several initiatives have been taken by the governments of various countries to decrease the rise in pollution levels. Automobile manufacturers have started incorporating adoption of emission control technologies to meet the standards set by government. One of the methods involve the use of automotive catalysts.
Emission control regulations by government and increase in automobile production are the factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive catalyst market during the forecast period. However, high price of metals used in automo ive catalyst and rise in electric vehicle production limit the growth of the market.
The global automotive catalyst market is segmented into type, engine, vehicle, and region. Based on type, it is further classified into platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Based on engine type, it is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. Vehicle segment is categorized as passenger car, light-duty vehicle, heavy-duty vehicle, and motorcycle. Based on region, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Automotive Catalyst Market :
This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global automotive catalyst market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Automotive Catalyst Key Market Segments :
By Metal Type
Platinum
Palladium
Rhodium
Others
By Engine type
Gasoline
3-way
4-way
Diesel
Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)
Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
By Vehicle
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Motorcycle
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
