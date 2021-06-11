Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2018-2023 : Expected to Generate Huge Profits in terms of revenue with CAGR of 10.94%

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market report will be mainly useful for the manufactures, research institutes, potential investors, key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth managers in Automotive Connected Car Platform industry. Automotive Connected Car Platform Market research report delivers absolute market data on the Automotive Connected Car Platform market drivers, present as well as upcoming growth opportunities, segment wise and region wise challenges faced by a market, competitive scenario in the global market of Automotives sector.

About Automotive Connected Car Platform

Connected car is a vehicle that has direct access to Internet. It enables connectivity to all other connected objects like smartphones, traffic lights, and many more. These vehicles are efficient in warning the drivers of upcoming problems on the road or within the vehicle. Additionally, they provide improved comfort and assistance to the drivers. The connected car platform is crucial in enabling connected technologies in vehicles.

Market analysts forecast the global automotive connected car platform market to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the period 2018-2023.

Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Market driver

Automotive OEM push for embedded connectivity in BRIC nations to drive revenue growth

Market challenge

Cyber security breach issues to negatively impact technology adoption

Market trend

Rental companies adopting the connected car platform to attract customers

The Automotive Connected Car Platform Market report delivers a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview, financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of:-

Cisco Jasper

AT&T

Microsoft

Airbiquity

Bright Box

AppDirect

Altran

Harman International

Intelligent Mechatronics Systems (IMS)

LG Electronics

NNG

Otonomo

TomTom

QNX

Qualcomm.

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Automotive Connected Car Platform market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Automotive Connected Car Platform market.

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market research focuses on: –

Market Characteristics, Market Landscape

Market Size, Market Segmentation

Vendor Analysis, Vendor Landscape, and Competitive Landscape

Regional Landscape, Decision Framework

Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

The CAGR of each segment in the Automotive Connected Car Platform market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great simplicity. Global and regional Automotive Connected Car Platform market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors, etc.

Porter’s five forces analysis of Automotive Connected Car Platform market is included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future market size.

