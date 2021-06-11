Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market 2019 is Expected to Surge with 21.6% CAGR by 2023, Covering Major Applications, Product types, Key players, Focused Regions, Forecasting

“Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Request a Sample copy of the Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13102524

Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

Overview of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market Report:

The automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is expected to record a CAGR of 21.60%, during the forecast period. The automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market has noticed significant growth in regions, such as the Europe and Asia-Pacific to cut down the carbon footprint complying with stringent emission norms.

The global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is expected to record a CAGR of 21.60% by the end of forecast period. US authorities recently initiated a preliminary investigation into the Mercedes-Benz vehicle engines equipped with the diesel technology “clean” BlueTEC. Renault announced to recall and fix 15,000 cars post the higher test results of emissions. The Volkswagen scandal of “defeat device”, bypassing emission norms, created havoc, causing the company huge losses during 2015. These manipulation incidents with the corresponding action by the environmental protection agencies have brought the exhaust aftertreatment systems market into the spotlight.

Passenger cars systems are expected to maintain their dominance as the major vehicle type in the market by 2023. Cordierite based filters accounted for a majority of market share by filter type. In 2017, automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems for diesel accounted for over 50% of the global market share. Growing alternative fuel systems and Gasoline Direct Injection GDI technology in gasoline engines are expected to propel the exhaust aftertreatment market at a higher pace by 2023 in these segments. North America (especially the US), India, China, and Mexico are expected to be most prolific regional markets for exhaust aftertreatment systems during the forecasted period. EPA adopted the California emissions standards as a national standard by the 2016 model year, making the regulations more stringent in the United States. Growing concern among the public and the government initiatives are expected to drive the market for these systems at a higher pace in the US.

Market Dynamics

Growing scandals pertaining to exhaust systems, rising automotive share of greenhouse emissions, and stringent regulatory norms levied by EPA have acted as major propellants of the exhaust aftertreatment market growth globally. Technical difficulties, such as high pressure to force the exhaust through the filtering system, unavailability of these systems for biodiesel, passive regeneration system requiring highway driving to clean the accumulated soot and complicated set-up for urea injection have acted as barricades for the market growth. However, on the bright side, recovering global automotive industry and growing production sites in developing nations, such as Mexico and India are opening up new opportunities for the market growth by 2023.

Technological Trends

Cummins recently announced its improved ISX15 heavy-duty engine capable of an extended diesel particulate filter ash-cleaning interval, reaching up to 500,000 miles. The design enhancement is believed to reduce ash and oil consumption, with fuel economy greater than 5.5 miles per gallon. With major players trying to come up with new technologies by comprehensive R&D spending and growing pressure from environmental regulatory authorities, the market for exhaust aftertreatment systems is poised to grow rapidly during the coming 5 years.

Enquire before purchasing this report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13102524

Reasons to Purchase this Report