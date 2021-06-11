Automotive Testing Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players ACTIA Group, AVL List, Continental AG, Honeywell International, HORIBA, Robert Bosch, Rohde & Schwarz, SGS S.A, Siemens AG

Increase in electric vehicle production & autonomous vehicle testing, increase in electronic architecture in modern vehicles, stringent safety, emission norms across the globe and technical advancement in the automotive industry are driving the automotive testing market. However, high cost associated with advanced technologies and lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. On the other hand, growing demand for onboard diagnostic tools, analyzing of simulation testing, and increased demand for high performance vehicle is creating opportunities for the automotive testing market.

Automotive testing ensures the effective functioning and lifelong operation of a vehicle. From the engine to the emission, regular testing of mechanisms ensure the longevity and safety of the parts of a vehicle. Rising concerns for road accidents & fatalities paired with the proliferation of automation in the automotive industry is fueling the automotive testing market.

The key players influencing the market are:

ABB Ltd.

ACTIA Group

AVL List GmbH

Continental AG

Honeywell International Inc.

HORIBA Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

SGS S.A

Siemens AG

The global automotive testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and vehicle type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as engine dynamo meter, wheel alignment tester, chassis dynamo meter, and vehicle emission tester. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into ADAS testing, ECU testing, data logger, and simulation testing. Based on vehicle type, the market id segmented as passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs.

Automotive Testing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Automotive Testing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Automotive Testing market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Automotive Testing market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Automotive Testing market is provided.

