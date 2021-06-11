Automotive Wheel Aligner Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players Eagle Equipment, Fori Automation, Hofmann TeSys, Hunter Engineering Company, Manatec Electronics Private Limited, RAVAmerica, Sunrise Instruments Private Limited, Supertracker, Vehicle Service Group

Automotive wheel aligner is a machine that are available with many features such as wireless connectivity, portability, and many more. All these features are anticipated to upsurge the demand for advanced wheel alignment machine as well as growing adoption of advanced technology to improve the efficiency of these machines increases the demand of automotive wheel aligner market in the forecast period.

The significant drivers of the automotive wheel aligner market are a continuously growing number of passenger cars and commercial vehicles manufacturing across the world, which demands increased wheel alignment activities. The rising concentration of the manufacturers towards the development of robotic wheel alignment equipment is creating huge opportunity for the automotive wheel aligner to propel in the future.

The key players influencing the market are:

Atlas Auto Equipment

Eagle Equipment

Fori Automation

Hofmann TeSys

Hunter Engineering Company

Manatec Electronics Private Limited

RAVAmerica

Sunrise Instruments Private Limited

Supertracker

Vehicle Service Group

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Automotive Wheel Aligner

Compare major Automotive Wheel Aligner providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Automotive Wheel Aligner providers

Profiles of major Automotive Wheel Aligner providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Automotive Wheel Aligner -intensive vertical sectors

The global automotive wheel aligner market is segmented on the product type, technology, mobility, and vehicle type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as imaging wheel alignment machine, diagnostic wheel alignment machine. On the basis of technology the market is sub-segmented into CCD wheel alignment machine, 3D wheel alignment machine. On the basis of mobility the market is segmented into fixed, portable. Similarly, based on vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial cars.

Automotive Wheel Aligner Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Automotive Wheel Aligner Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Automotive Wheel Aligner market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Automotive Wheel Aligner market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Automotive Wheel Aligner market is provided.

