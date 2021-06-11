Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2019 Analysis by Market Size, Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245431

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245431

Key Market Trends:

Bio-Glycerol Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Bio-glycerol is a major by-product during the production of bio-diesel through transesterification of triglycerides (fats & vegetable oil feedstocks) with methanol.

– For each triglyceride mole conversion during the biodiesel production process, an equimolar quantity of glycerol is produced, i.e. with a production of 100 kilograms of biodiesel, about 10 kilograms of crude glycerol is produced.

– Bio-based glycerol is comparatively economical and is used as a feedstock in various products, like butanol, 1,3-propanediol, 2,3-butanediol, citric acid, and poly (hydroxyalkanoates).

– Bio-glycerol is widely used in various end-user industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, resins, detergents, plastics, and tobacco.

– The demand for bio-glycerol is mainly driven due to the growing demand in countries, like China, India, Indonesia, United States, and Saudi Arabia.

– In addition to the largest market share, bio-glycerol is also expected to be the fastest growing product segment during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018 and is likely to continue holding largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research & innovations in the field of technological modification.

– Moreover, stringent regulations related to petroleum-based platform chemicals, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves further provides growth opportunity for the bio-based platform chemicals market in the region.

– In addition, end-user industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries in the country are strictly regulated in order to avoid negative effects on the health of citizens. In this regards, these industries are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials as compared to petroleum-based raw materials.

– With research & development of bio-based platform chemicals and exploration of its beneficial applications in such industries can lead to mandate the use of such bio-based platform chemicals in the region.

– Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals in the region during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245431

Target Audience of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report:

Analyzing various perspectives of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market studied.

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Report: ADAS Camera Market 2019 Global Size Outlook by Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries and Key Players Forecast to 2025