Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2019 Analysis by Market Size, Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The market for bio-based platform chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and stringent government regulations on conventional petroleum-based products. On the flipside, raw material shortage, and fitted competition from oil based platform chemicals are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.
  • – Bio-glycerol segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period with growing demand from industries, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages, etc.
  • – Increasing consumer inclination towards eco-friendly products, and technological modification are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.
  • – North America dominated the market across the globe, with is fueled by huge investment into its pharmaceutical industry, and stringent regulations promoting the use of environmental friendly products.<

    Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Aktin Chemicals Inc..
  • BASF SE
  • Braskem
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Champlor (Valtris Specialty Chemicals)
  • DuPont
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • GFBiochemicals Ltd.
  • Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
  • Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd
  • Novozymes
  • PTT Global Chemical Public Company
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Key Market Trends:

    Bio-Glycerol Segment to Witness Strong Growth

    – Bio-glycerol is a major by-product during the production of bio-diesel through transesterification of triglycerides (fats & vegetable oil feedstocks) with methanol.
    – For each triglyceride mole conversion during the biodiesel production process, an equimolar quantity of glycerol is produced, i.e. with a production of 100 kilograms of biodiesel, about 10 kilograms of crude glycerol is produced.
    – Bio-based glycerol is comparatively economical and is used as a feedstock in various products, like butanol, 1,3-propanediol, 2,3-butanediol, citric acid, and poly (hydroxyalkanoates).
    – Bio-glycerol is widely used in various end-user industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, resins, detergents, plastics, and tobacco.
    – The demand for bio-glycerol is mainly driven due to the growing demand in countries, like China, India, Indonesia, United States, and Saudi Arabia.
    – In addition to the largest market share, bio-glycerol is also expected to be the fastest growing product segment during the forecast period.

    North America Region to Dominate the Market

    – North America region dominated the global market share in 2018 and is likely to continue holding largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research & innovations in the field of technological modification.
    – Moreover, stringent regulations related to petroleum-based platform chemicals, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves further provides growth opportunity for the bio-based platform chemicals market in the region.
    – In addition, end-user industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries in the country are strictly regulated in order to avoid negative effects on the health of citizens. In this regards, these industries are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials as compared to petroleum-based raw materials.
    – With research & development of bio-based platform chemicals and exploration of its beneficial applications in such industries can lead to mandate the use of such bio-based platform chemicals in the region.
    – Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals in the region during the forecast period.

    Target Audience of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market studied.

