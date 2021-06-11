Biometric Scan Software Market by 2019-2024 Manufacturers, Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities, Industry Chain Structure, Development Trends by Size

This “Biometric Scan Software Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Biometric Scan Software market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector Expected to Hold Major Share

– In terms of the end-user industries, the healthcare sector is expected to drive technological transformation within the market. Biometric solutions in hospitals provide secure access to information and meaningful cost savings through fraud reduction. For instance, it cuts the cost associated with duplication of patient medical records, and thus, enhances the data security.

– Biometric scanning technologies are fueling developments and improvements in the care delivery system in the healthcare sector. Moreover, incremental innovations in the field of communication have led to the use of IoT, thus, improving the healthcare management system. This factor has created an immense demand for biometric scan software in the current market scenario.

– The increasing number of data breaches in the healthcare industry, giving rise to the adoption of biometric scan software. In 2018, multiple US-based global companies involved themselves in the healthcare sector including Arm, ForgeRock, Philips, Qualcomm Life, Sparsa, and US TrustedCare announced that they had banded together to establish “OpenMedReady“, a standards body focused on ensuring that the patient data used by healthcare practitioners is accurate. They indicated that smartphone-based fingerprint recognition will be a key element in their framework, as a means of tying medical data directly to patients.

North America to Account for the Major Market Share

– North America is one of the largest markets for biometric scan software and is largely driven by the swift market penetration and presence of large companies working on the technology.

– Stricter regulations for fraud detection and risk analysis are the driving factors for its paced adoption in the BFSI segments. The adoption of the security-related infrastructure in North America is profoundly impacted by the presence of regulatory as well as corporate policies of the businesses.

– A recent report by Spiceworks, an online IT community, on the adoption and security of biometric authentication technology in the corporate workplace showed that 62% of organizations in North America currently use some sort of biometric authentication technology. The community surveyed 492 professionals from North America and Europe in February 2018.

