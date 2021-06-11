BPO in Public Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global BPO in Public Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 with table and figures in it.

BPO is a segment of outsourcing, which consists of subcontracting certain business processes of an organization to a third-party vendor that has expertise in the required domain. The Public sector refers to government services such as the military, police, public education, public transit, healthcare services as well as employees working for government organizations. The BPO services in Public sector support governments to perform various functions such as e-governance initiatives, taxation, asset registration, pensions, and welfare programs, including financial assistance for the unemployed, and in a cost-effective manner.

This report studies the BPO in Public Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete BPO in Public market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

One of the major trends upcoming in this market is the shift to omni-channel to increase the accessibility of end-consumers and to strengthen customer relationships. The omni-channel helps governments to synchronize and store detailed information about customers which eventually leads to easy tracking of complaints and customer queries.

According to the report, the Global BPO Market in the Public sector is witnessing high growth because of the increased collaboration of IT services in the BPO sector. IT has facilitated the automation of various activity segments such as procurement, orders to pay, invoicing, accounts receivable, payroll outsourcing, and many others. Automation is increasingly being adopted to mitigate productivity problems and to control rising costs.

In 2018, the global BPO in Public market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global BPO in Public status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BPO in Public development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Serco Global Services

TCS

Unisys

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

FandA Outsourcing

CRM BPO

HR Outsourcing

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Police

Public Education

Public Transit

Healthcare Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global BPO in Public report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the BPO in Public Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BPO in Public status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the BPO in Public development in United States, Europe and China.

development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BPO in Public are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

