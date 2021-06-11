Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market 2019 Value Chain Analysis by Market Size, Share and Five Forces Model, Forecast to 2024

This “Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry is Expected to Have Significant Growth in the Market

– Consumerization of retail where customers have increased access to information via technologies such as cloud, mobile and social is creating a new opportunity for retailers. To boost customer engagement, retailers are focused on data collection now more than ever before so that they help the customers to get better satisfaction. Organizations require employees to interact with customers and co-workers.

– BYOD is helping retailers to take advantage by providing more engaging in-store experiences to customers, reducing device procurement costs and gain visibility into in-store performance. BYOD helps the workers’ tip to acces resources at their fingertip increasing productivity and driving great employee and customer satisfaction.

– According to the Financial Impact of BYOD study, employees tackle work tasks the moment they receive them, accomplish them more quickly and gain some extra minutes, 37 minutes per week to be exact. United States BYOD users ranked highest on that scale, with an average 81 minutes saved per week. For retailers with a large number of associates, the regained minutes can quickly add up, translating into improved customer service that results in increased sales.

– With the increase in the number of connected wearable devices, the workers can keep themselves updated in real time information which will help them to take decision quicker and serve the customer as soon as they get the query.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The population of Asia-Pacific is booming because of the tech-savvy generation and increasing consumption of mobile devices among potential customers. Hence, organizations are adopting BYOD trends so as to retain the employees by providing benefits, such as flexible timing, internet use, and mobile technology for private as well as professional use.

– Additionally, rising IT spending across diverse sectors coupled with various government initiatives such as smart city, smart nation, digitization, etc., are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific BYOD market in the coming years.

– Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region has observed a change in the attitude of employees to adopt work from home culture which has improved their efficiencies, which in return Asia Pacific is an upcoming market for BYOD.

