Brushless DC Motors Market 2019 – Electrocraft, Toshiba Corporation, Ametek, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Anaheim Automation

Brushless DC Motors Market Overview:

Brushless DC motors, also known as electronically commutated motors, are synchronous motors which are powered by a DC electric source. The working of brushless DC motors is based on the simple force interaction between the permanent magnet and the electromagnet. Unlike a brushed DC motor, the commutation of the BLDC motor is controlled electronically.

The global brushless DC motor market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing use of energy-efficient motors in various industries. Policy makers also have taken the initiative for identifying opportunities for high energy efficient motor potentials.

In line with this, some of the policies, such as minimum standards and motor labelling schemes, have already been introduced in many countries. Apart from this, many energy audit schemes and capacity development programs have also been implemented to improve system efficiencies.

Leading Players:

Allied Motion Inc. (US),

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong),

WEG (Brazil),

Nidec Corporation (Japan),

Arc Systems (US),

Anaheim Automation, Inc. (US),

Bühler Motor GmbH (Germany),

Electrocraft Inc. (US),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Ametek, Inc. (US),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),

Siemens (Germany), and

GE (US).

Brushless DC Motors Market Segmental Analysis:

The global brushless DC motors market has been segmented based on type, speed, end-use.

On the basis of type, the inner rotor sub-segment is expected to be the largest sub-segment within the Brushless DC motors market. The large market size of this sub-segment can be attributed to its wide application in areas where faster acceleration and deceleration of speed and position, high starting torque, and reversible action is required.

On the basis of speed, the market is segmented as inner and outer rotor. Inner rotor subsegment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period as these motors are widely used in the applications where faster acceleration and deceleration of speed and position, high starting torque, and reversible action is required. Moreover, it also enables smooth operation at high speed.

Global Brushless DC Motors Regional Industry Analysis:

Region wise, in 2017, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global brushless DC motors market. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific would be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and automotive products in China, India, and Japan.

Scope of the Report:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Brushless Dc Motors Market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key market players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the brushless DC motors market by its type, speed, end-use, and region.

