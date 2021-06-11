Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Board, Manta, Adjust, ManageEngine, Bitrix and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market
Business Intelligence software enables companies to access, analyze and share information in order to improve decision-making through gathering performance metrics. By providing an infrastructure for compiling, analyzing and distributing key data, Business Intelligence applications facilitate more accurate reporting and monitoring as well as strategy implementation and assessment.
This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence (BI) Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Board
Manta
Adjust
ManageEngine
Bitrix
Birch Grove Software
Competitors App
Cluvio
SysAid Technologies
AnswerDock
Tableau
Ultimate Software
Microsoft
Magento
Deltek
Sisense
Zoho
Adaptive Insights
Klipfolio
Databox
Domo Technologies
SAP
Qlik
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic (Under $1000/Month)
Standard($1000-5000/Month)
Senior($5000+/Month)
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises (1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
