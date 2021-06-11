Camera Lens Market 2019 | In-depth Analysis by Regions, Production and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast to 2024

This “Camera Lens Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Camera Lens market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Mobile Phone Cameras Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Smartphones nowadays have become a device, common with a dual primary camera setup where some players have gone to the extent of integrating triple quad or more cameras within a single device. These developments have profoundly impacted the demand for camera lens in the smartphone market. Incremental innovations in developing security applications such as facial-recognition within a smartphone are also generating robust demand for high-performance camera lens in the smartphone sector.

– According to the Korea Herald, approximately 42% of all smartphones sold globally in July 2018, featured a dual or triple rear camera indicating the increased inclination towards multiple camera categories.

– The increasing demand for wide-angle and fisheye lenses are becoming increasingly popular in the smartphone industry because of its variety of inspection application. The low profile and small physical sizes of these lenses, combined with small sensor formats for which the lenses were designed, allow for very compact camera packaging.

– Smartphones and tablet vendors use Mpow Clip-On 180 Degree Supreme Fisheye Lens for their dual camera feature in mobile phones, which is a clip-on lens designed to fit virtually any camera lens. Thus the demand for dual camera feature in the smartphone is increasing and penetrating the camera market growth.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Larger Market Share

– In Asia-Pacific, increasing focus and investment toward technology, by major players, are the factors driving the market to become the largest for the camera lens. The increasing number of players in the region has led to a rise in collaborations in the market, which is boosting the focus toward technology.

– For instance, in August 2018, Japan-based Tamron launched a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, the 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD (Model A037), for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras. The Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating, help to enhance the user’s photographic experience.

– Huawei, a China-based company has launched an Android smartphone that uses dual-camera technology to let owners refocus photos after they have been taken. The feature is being implemented by the collaboration between the Chinese tech firm and German camera-maker Leica.

