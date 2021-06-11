Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Camera Lens Market 2019 | In-depth Analysis by Regions, Production and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast to 2024

Camera Lens Market 2019 | In-depth Analysis by Regions, Production and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Camera Lens

This “Camera Lens Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Camera Lens market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The camera lens market is likely to witness a CAGR of over 12.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The new EOS R System and RF Mount (interchangeable lens mount) with the facility of six full frame lenses take the heritage of the existing EOS System to new heights.
  • – The camera lens market is directly dependent on the digital camera and smartphones sales, as they are the primary applications for the product. Smartphones have witnessed a rise in sales over the past two decades, thus driving the growth of the studied market.
  • – Technological improvement such as the image stabilization, faster processors for digital cameras, and a significant increase in storage devices capacity and speed has provided the essential push for the market to evolve.
  • – The growing demand for social media users to keep par with the latest trends like Instagram, snap chat with the facility of product photography or portrait photography, opt for a lens with a wider aperture. This has also a significant impact on the growth of the market.
  • – However, the demand for cameras in the interchangeable and changeable camera market is expected to experience slow growth due to continued improvement in the smartphone camera market. Thus, it will impact the camera lens market, with the demand expected to hover around 10 million in interchangeable and 11 million in non-interchangeable camera lens for the year 2018.

    Camera Lens Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Canon Inc.
  • Sony Corporation
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Eastman Kodak Company
  • Marshall Electronics, Inc.
  • Thorlabs, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Terasic Inc
  • SMA Optical Technologies
  • Largan Precision Company Limited

    Scope of the Report:

  • A camera lens, also known as a photographic lens, is the most integral and essential part of a camera. A camera lens is sometimes a single optical lens or an assembly of some lenses together with a camera body. Lenses are known by various descriptors such as focal length, speed, aperture width, magnification, and angle width among other factors. The manufacturer also categorizes lens based on the fast or slow lens.

    Key Market Trends:

    Mobile Phone Cameras Expected to Hold Significant Share

    – Smartphones nowadays have become a device, common with a dual primary camera setup where some players have gone to the extent of integrating triple quad or more cameras within a single device. These developments have profoundly impacted the demand for camera lens in the smartphone market. Incremental innovations in developing security applications such as facial-recognition within a smartphone are also generating robust demand for high-performance camera lens in the smartphone sector.
    – According to the Korea Herald, approximately 42% of all smartphones sold globally in July 2018, featured a dual or triple rear camera indicating the increased inclination towards multiple camera categories.
    – The increasing demand for wide-angle and fisheye lenses are becoming increasingly popular in the smartphone industry because of its variety of inspection application. The low profile and small physical sizes of these lenses, combined with small sensor formats for which the lenses were designed, allow for very compact camera packaging.
    – Smartphones and tablet vendors use Mpow Clip-On 180 Degree Supreme Fisheye Lens for their dual camera feature in mobile phones, which is a clip-on lens designed to fit virtually any camera lens. Thus the demand for dual camera feature in the smartphone is increasing and penetrating the camera market growth.

    Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Larger Market Share

    – In Asia-Pacific, increasing focus and investment toward technology, by major players, are the factors driving the market to become the largest for the camera lens. The increasing number of players in the region has led to a rise in collaborations in the market, which is boosting the focus toward technology.
    – For instance, in August 2018, Japan-based Tamron launched a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, the 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD (Model A037), for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras. The Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating, help to enhance the user’s photographic experience.
    – Huawei, a China-based company has launched an Android smartphone that uses dual-camera technology to let owners refocus photos after they have been taken. The feature is being implemented by the collaboration between the Chinese tech firm and German camera-maker Leica.

    Target Audience of Camera Lens Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Camera Lens Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Camera Lens market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Camera Lens market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Camera Lens market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Camera Lens market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Camera Lens market studied.

