Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2019: By Current Industry Status,Market CAGR,Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast To 2024

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market size will grow from USD 23.28 Billion in 2017 to USD 31.02 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 4.9%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders, growing use of mobile cardiac telemetry, and rise in private institutional nursing and home care. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals with expertise in electrocardiography and cardiac monitoring and limited reimbursements for remote cardiac monitoring devices are expected to restrain the growth of the cardiac monitoring market.

Medtronic PLC

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Cardiac Monitoring

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices By Applications:

Home and Ambulatory Care

Hospitals