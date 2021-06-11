Cloud Gaming Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Price, Cost Structure, Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

This “Cloud Gaming Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Cloud Gaming market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Smartphones Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– With the increasing adoption of smartphones all over the world, many companies are introducing cloud gaming for 5G enabled smartphones. According to Cisco’s latest “Visual Networking Index (VNI)” report, India may have 800 million smartphone users by 2022.

– Hatch released games for smartphones, launched initially in Finland (November 2018) and is now spreading to other European Countries. It has also partnered with DOCOMO to bring smartphone gaming in Japan.

– Sprint has teamed up with Hatch Entertainment to offer mobile cloud gaming services on Sprint’s 5G network in the United States.

– At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Exhibition 2019, One Plus 5G smartphone was showcased and it allowed attendees to play Ace Combat 7 on the phone (via Xbox Wireless controller), which was streaming through cloud via 5G. OPPO also showcased its first 5G handset and visitors experienced cloud gaming through a live demo of Soul Calibur VI.

– All these instances indicate that smartphones are the future for mobile gaming and with their growing adoption globally, cloud gaming through 5G may expand.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is soon becoming the hub for many pilot projects of gaming companies. For instance, in March 2019, Tencent launched a website for the cloud gaming platform called “Start” and invited people in Shanghai and Guangdong, China to sign up for the test.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, many organizations are recognizing the shortcomings of a more siloed multi-cloud strategy, and are enhancing overall business agility with hybrid cloud.

– Chip designer Nvidia Corp partnered with SoftBank Corp and LG Uplus Corp to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan and Korea later in 2019.

– According to predictions by GSMA Intelligence, China may have the largest smartphone market in 2025, followed by India. Moreover, smartphone adoption in Asia-Pacific may grow from 57% in 2017 to 77% in 2025.

– Across Asia Pacific, collaboration between mobile operators and start-ups is gaining momentum, as operators have the scale and reach that startups lack. For instance, Telenor and Axiata collaborated with startups in Asia.

