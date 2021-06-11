Comprehensive Analysis of Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Growth Forecast 2018 to 2026 – Profiling Players like 3D Systems , EOS , Farsoon Technologies , Prodways Group, Formlabs

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The selective laser sintering equipment is an additive manufacturing technology which converts powdered plastic material in solid structure through a 3D based model by using laser. It uses a high-energy laser beam to convert particle granules into complex structure. The two important and common powder beds are selective laser sintering and direct metal laser sintering. The SLS Equipment can create both prototype and final products without seeking support while its being printed. The recent investments of 74 million USD made by the UK governments in 3D printing projects and investment in SLS technology so that it can reduce manufacturing cost and time to produce products, as per the financial report published by British Government. are driving the demand of selective laser sintering equipment. Rising adoption of SLS technology in making of robots due to reduction in the cost of prototypes and also final parts will increase the demand for SLS equipment in near future. Additionally, demand is also expected to grow due to increasing demand in aerospace, aeronautics and healthcare industry for more sophisticated, accurate and similar design of the products. However, lack of standard process controls, complexities in using SLS printing software, complex application and involvement of high risk in handling SLS equipment will hinder the growth of market in forecast period.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00016911

Top Key Players of this Report

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways Group

Formlabs Inc.

Ricoh Company

Renishaw PLC

Sintratec AG

The regional analysis of global selective laser sintering equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of selective laser sintering equipment among its end-users due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of SLS technology in various industries. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global selective laser sintering equipment market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00016911

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market, by Laser Type

Chapter 6. Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market, by Material

Chapter 7. Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market, by Application

Chapter 8. Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.