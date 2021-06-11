Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Research 2019-2024: Company, Industry Type, Drivers, Challenges and Competitors by Industry Size, Forecast

This “Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Media Delivery is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

– The total world population using the internet stands at 56.3%, which is responsible for the growing online content. With the advent of 4K/UHD televisions, high definition supporting smart gadgets and improving connectivity are rising the expectations among the viewers for high-quality content.

– Many media organizations are making a transition toward digital distribution model. These transitions present a great market opportunity for CDN vendors. CDN vendors are increasingly focusing on the techniques for web performance optimization, in order to cater to the mobile and dynamic content requirements.

– The amount of mobile traffic for media-related services accounted for about 45%, which is further expected to increase. The need for content to be mobile-compatible is further expected to increase, owing to the expected growth of consumed data to about 4.5 GB per month, which is now at an amount of 900 MB on average.

– The data volume of CDN is increasing due to the advent of Peer-to-peer technology (p2p), 5G, Wearable Devices, IoT, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and much more technological innovation.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Content Delivery Network Market

– North America has a high internet penetration rate, which is expected to aid the growth of content in that region. With the presence of the market leaders and early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, North America stood as the leading regional market and is expected to continue its dominance, over the forecast period.

– The number of viewers for online gaming content has also been increasing consistently. The growth of gaming video content has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of CDN around the world.

– In the United States, the usage of Paytv has also been reducing and increasing number of consumers have been identified to prefer online media content to Paytv. Off late, cord cutting has been accelerating and about 22.2 million cord cutting are expected to be done in the coming years, emphasizing the shift toward on-demand content.

