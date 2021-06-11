Crash Barrier Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players Avon Barrier, Hill & Smith Holdings, Lindsay, Nucor, NV Bekaert SA, Tata Steel, Transpo Industries, Trinity Industries, Valmont Industries

Crash barriers are used to prevent vehicles from crashing with dangerous obstacles such as boulder stones, buildings, sign supports, trees, and bridge abutments, and thereby to keep them on the track. Technologies to improve the flow of traffic include automotive crash barriers which help to prevent vehicles from roadside hazards. Automotive crash barriers absorb the energy from the vehicle collision. Road barrier systems are used in some road safety measures & solutions in order to provide safety for vehicles and reduce the impact of vehicle crashes. Most of the developed countries across the globe have started implementing road safety programs.

Growing adoption of the vehicle crash barrier system by the majority of countries, rising automotive market, increasing spending on infrastructures such as airports and roads and increasing focus on industrialization and escalating growth in the construction sector are few of the factors driving the growth of the crash barrier market. The rising awareness among the general population regarding the importance of safety measures is also fuelling the growth of the global crash barrier market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising popularity and demand for flexible crash barriers will further drive the global crash barrier market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Arbus Limited

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Lindsay Corporation

Nucor Corporation

NV Bekaert SA

Tata Steel Limited

Transpo Industries, Inc.

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries

The global Crash barrier market is segmented on the basis of type, device, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Moveable/portable barrier system, Immovable/fixed barrier system. Further, based on device, the market is divided into Crash Cushions, Gating and Non-gating end Treatment, Water and sand filled plastic barriers, Guardrails Energy Absorbent Terminals (GEAT),Others. Furthermore, based on application, the Crash barrier market is segmented as median barriers, bridge barriers, roadside barriers, work zone barriers, and others.

Crash Barrier Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Crash Barrier Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Crash Barrier market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Crash Barrier market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Crash Barrier market is provided.

