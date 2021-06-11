Digital Instrument cluster Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Nippon Seiki, Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe, Robert Bosch, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage, Visteon, Yazaki

Digital instrument cluster or panel refers to a set of instrumentation. It comprises the speedometer, engine ROM, fuel meter among others displayed with digital information rather than the conventional analog scales. The instrument cluster is coming up with 3D and virtual display to show more complex readout. The increasing demand for the luxury, electric vehicle, advanced instrument cluster is fueling the market growth.

The rise in the automobile production, reconfigurable cluster, growing demand for advanced cluster technology, changing consumer preference from analog to digital are driving the digital instrument cluster market. However, the rise in the price of clusters and also the level software capability is limited, and henceforth it is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of the autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicle and use of aluminum parts to make instrument clusters are providing opportunities for the digital instrument cluster market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Digital Instrument cluster

Compare major Digital Instrument cluster providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Digital Instrument cluster providers

Profiles of major Digital Instrument cluster providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Digital Instrument cluster -intensive vertical sectors

The global digital instrument cluster market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, and embedded technology. Based on application, the market is segmented as speedometer, odometer, tachometer, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger car, LCVS, and M&HCVS. Based on embedded technology the market is segmented as AI based- digital instrument cluster and non-AI-based-digital instrument cluster.

Digital Instrument cluster Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Digital Instrument cluster Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Digital Instrument cluster market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Digital Instrument cluster market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Digital Instrument cluster market is provided.

