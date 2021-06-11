Document Management and Storage Services Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The document management and storage services industry helps firms streamline their document processing requirements – they offer convenient and secure storage options for hard copy records, convert paper records to electronic ones, and provide document shredding services. Enlisting the services of document management service providers helps businesses benefit from the resultant reduction in costs, improvement in sales efficiency (as information processing is made easy), greater security, and better compliance.

About 65% of the market was managed by in-house document solutions in developing countries. This can be attributed mainly to buyers’ apprehensions regarding the loss of control over the document management process. Additionally, storage in offsite facilities might result in increased security risks for buyers.

For instance, in December 2012, a Fortune 100 financial company was fined US$750,000 for failing to maintain records for millions of e-mails. This strict regulatory environment is serving as a growth driver for this market as organizations are focusing on reducing compliance and storage costs to remain competitive in the market and avoid penalties/fines.

In 2018, the global Document Management and Storage Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Document Management and Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Document Management and Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Iron Mountain

ARC

Access

Shred-it

Restore

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Paper records

Electronic records

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Retailing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

