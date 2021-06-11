EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report 2018
In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Crop Protection Chemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Crop Protection Chemicals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the EMEA Crop Protection Chemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Crop Protection Chemicals for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Crop Protection Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Crop Protection Chemicals sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
BASF SE
The DOW Chemical Company
E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd
Syngenta AG
Bayer Cropscience AG
FMC Corporation
Monsanto Company
Nufarm Limited
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Others (which include acaricides, nematicides, rodenticides, disinfectants, fumigants, mineral oils, and other crop protection chemicals such as sulfur, petroleum oils, and sulfuric acid)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Foliar spray
Seed treatment
Soil treatment
Others (which include chemigation and fumigation)
