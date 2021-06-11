Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2019 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 12.84% in the year 2023, Predicts Market Research Future with Global Industry Analysis according to Size, Share, Growth, Trends

“Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Enterprise Mobility Management Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Enterprise Mobility Management market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Enterprise Mobility Management market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

Overview of Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report:

The Enterprise Mobility Management Market was valued at USD 1.86 billion and is expected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 12.84% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report profiles the Enterprise Mobility Management (SAR) providers for various applications.

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions are gaining prominence, owing to some of the major enterprise trends, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, in which companies are allowing employees to use their devices for the enterprise-related work. In consumer use, mobile devices are almost ubiquitous and are displaying similar trends in the enterprise. Thus, the deployment of appropriate controls in companies is expected to benefit them from mobility’s opportunities, while ensuring that sensitive data and devices are safeguarded. Apart from this, the growth of mobile devices as the preferred medium of accessing the internet, enterprise data, and various other information is driving the penetration of mobile devices across enterprise space, further driving the demand for enterprise mobility management solutions. Apart from this, the growth in smartphones across the world and the internet connectivity penetration in these devices are expected to propel the BYOD trend among enterprises.

Demand in Manufacturing is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

Mobility has been an emerging trend in the industry over recent years, as it has made strides towards achieving a more digital-focused transformation in regard to mobility and IoT. Moreover, according to AT&T report a 33% mobility growth was witnessed in manufacturing through 2017. With the advent of smart manufacturing, mobile devices have become an essential part of the manufacturing process, owing to cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Furthermore, increasing penetration of the technology has led to mobility becoming one of the core requirements of manufacturing processes, like production, assembly, and packaging.

North America is expected to Have Highest Enterprise Mobility Management Market Share

The United States is the most significant market for enterprise mobility management in North America. The country holds more than 80% of the market in the region. The high rate of adoption of mobility solutions in banking, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors is the primary source of demand for these solutions in the country. In the e-commerce (retail) sector, the BYOD policies, which are adopted by all the vendors to help their delivery personnel, in order to achieve quick-delivery times (a critical factor that defines the efficiency of e-commerce vendor) is creating a massive demand for managed mobility services, like mobile security and mobile device management.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), in 2017 alone, the business, BFSI, and medical sectors together faced more than 1378 data breaches exposing more than 172 million records. The business sector alone was subjected to 870 breaches, exposing more than 163 million sensitive documents related to several American companies. This is expected to drive the demand for mobile security solutions across enterprises.

