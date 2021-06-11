Fluoroscopy Devices Market 2019 is Expected to Surge with 5.6% CAGR by 2023, Leading Manufacturers, Product types, Application, Market Sentiment, Focused Regions

“Fluoroscopy Devices Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Fluoroscopy Devices Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique that uses X-rays to produce real-time images of internal organs. Unlike X-ray images, which are fixed still images on film, a fluoroscopy produces live moving pictures of internal organs, which can be viewed by the naked eye on a digital monitor. A typical fluoroscope has four components, namely, X-ray source, X-ray image intensifier, imaging system, and a work station. A C-arm is an X-ray image intensifier, and is a C-shaped metal arm that has X-ray source fixed on its one end and an X-ray image intensifier fixed on the other end. This c-shaped arm provides a great flexibility and ease-of-use. The global fluoroscopy devices market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.6% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

Growing Demand for Minimally-invasive Procedures

The medical imaging is applied at various stages in patient management processes, like diagnosis, staging, therapy delivery, and its follow-ups. The primary role of imaging has been in diagnostics, however, it is increasing slowly in interventional diagnostics and therapeutic uses that are driven by minimally-invasive procedures. Fluoroscopy presents real-time moving images for diagnostic evaluation of soft and hard tissue conditions. It is an indispensable tool for many interventional medical procedures. The fluoroscopy market is anticipated to register a major growth, with the increasing number of minimally-invasive surgeries that are of high-precision, including the devices used.

Increasing areas of application and use of fluoroscopy in the pain management are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.

Increasing Use of Refurbished Devices Affecting New Sales

With the continuously improving reliability of refurbished devices, combined with the low cost as compared to new devices, the use of refurbished devices is on a continuous rise. This, in turn, is affecting the sales rate of new devices in the emerging markets, where the purchasing power is less.

Additionally, the low replacement rate of fluoroscopy devices is also restraining the global fluoroscopy devices market growth.

North America to Dominate the Market

The global fluoroscopy devices market has been segmented on the basis of device type, application, and geography. By geography, it is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is dominating the global market, owing to the improvements in the X-ray technology, growth in need for accurate and early diagnosis, and healthcare infrastructure.

Major Players: GE HEALTHCARE, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, SIEMENS HEALTH, TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, ZIEHM IMAGING, SHIMADZU MEDICAL, HITACHI MEDICAL SYSTEMS, HOLOGIC CORPORATION, and ORTHOSCAN INC., among others.

