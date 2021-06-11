Furniture Wood Coatings Market Segmented by Market Size and Top players, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

Global “Furniture Wood Coatings Market“ covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furniture Wood Coatings market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. Global Furniture Wood Coatings market provides up-to-date information about market changes and prospective threats, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. Furniture Wood Coatings market is expected to grow 6.17% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2023.

According to the Furniture Wood Coatings market report, one driver in the market is diverse applications of chains and sprockets across industrial applications.

About Furniture Wood Coatings Market:

Growing demand for radiation-cured coatings to drive market growth. The increasing demand for radiation-cured coatings will significantly drive market growth during the forecast period. Radiation-cured coatings offer numerous advantages including smaller manufacturing footprints, reduced energy consumption, low VOCs, solvents are not required, and environmental impact. lesser curing time, and increased production rate. These coatings can be easily and conveniently applied on wooden surfaces of furniture as it does not require thermal heating or pressure application. Technavio’ s analysts have predicted that the furniture wood coatings market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

List of Key players operating in the Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market are –

Akzo Nobel

BASF

DowDuPont

LANXESS

PPG Industries