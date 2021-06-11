Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Trends, Insights and Landscape Till 2023

Gastrointestinal (GI) Drug Market Analysis By Drug Category, Route Of Administration, Disease Type, End users, Size, Share, Key Players and Segmentation, Forecast To 2023

Gastrointestinal (GI) Drug Market involves pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment. Different types of gastrointestinal disorder include constipation, diverticular diseases, colon polyps, irritable bowel syndrome, and many more. Many of the GI diseases can be prevented and minimized by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.

The factors like increasing prevalence of increasing of various different gastrointestinal disease, increasing elderly population, technological advances are responsible for driving gastrointestinal market. Whereas unavailability of treatment for some of gastrointestinal diseases may be responsible for hampering the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/583

Key Player for Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

There are players in global and local gastrointestinal drug market:

AbbVie Inc. (US),

AstraZeneca (UK),

Valeant (US),

Abbott Laboratories(US),

Allergan Plc (US),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Janssen Biotech Inc. (US),

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan),

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (US),

Sanofi (France),

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK),

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany).

Evoke Pharma (US),

Valent Pharmaceuticals (US)

AstraZeneca has entered into an agreement with gastroenterology specialist Tillotts Pharma for Entocort. Entocort is a gastroenterology medicine for patients with mild to moderate Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The medicine is now available in across 40 countries, the product sales gained $53 million outside the US in 2014. The agreement shows that Tillotts will pay AstraZeneca $215 million on completion of the transaction to acquire the rights to sell and develop Entocort capsules and formulations outside the US.

Janssen Biotech Inc., the company received FDA approval for the Remicade medicine which is used to treat pediatric ulcerative colitis in 2011. Since then company has a product for pediatric gastrointestinal drugs.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc, has a products Eno available in Latin America and Asian market. The product is doing extremely well in these regions. The product is available in various flavor. The product is an antacid. The product is also available in different forms. Company has vast range of products in consumers based and in prescription-based products. It holds very strong presence worldwide.

Bayer AG, the company has a wide range of the gastrointestinal products. One of the products Iberogast is herbal product which give relief from multiple problems of gastrointestinal system.

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segmentation

The Segmentation for Americas Gastrointestinal Drug market is done on the basis of drug category, route of administration, disease type, and by end users. On the basis of the drug category the market is segmented into Acid Neutralizers, Laxatives & Antidiarrheal, Anti-inflammatory, Antiemetic and others. Further the Acid Neutralizers are sub-segmented into Antacid, H2 antagonists, Proton Pump Inhibitors and others.

Brows Full Research Report with TOC on Gastrointestinal (GI) Drug Market At: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/americas-gastrointestinal-drugs-market-583

On the basis of route of administration, the segments include oral, parental and rectal. On the basis of disease type, market is segmented into gastro-esophageal reflux diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases and others. The inflammatory diseases are further segmented into two types Crohn’s diseases and ulcerative disease. The Ulcerative diseases are further sub segmented into ulcerative protitis, proctosigmoiditis, left sided colitis, pancolitis and acute severe ulcerartive colitis. The end user segment includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others.

Table of Contents

1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Threats

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunity Analysis

5.6 Merger And Acquisition Landscape

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]