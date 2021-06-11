Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2025 Published by Research Firm

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 102 with table and figures in it.

5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output – 64-256 antennas) offers performance “up to ten times current 4G networks;” “Low-band 5G” and “Mid-band 5G” use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.

E2E network slicing is a foundation to support diversified 5G services and is key to 5G network architecture evolution. Based on NFV and SDN, physical infrastructure of the future network architecture consists of sites and three-layer DCs. Sites support multiple modes (such as 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi) in the form of macro, micro, and pico base stations to implement the RAN real time function. These functions have high requirements for computing capability and real time performance and require the inclusion of specific dedicated hardware. Threelayer cloud DC consists of computing and storage resources. The bottom layer is the central office DC, which is closest in relative proximity to the base station side. The second layer is the local DC, and the upper layer is the regional DC, with each layer of arranged DCs connected through transport networks.

This report studies the 5G Infrastructure Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete 5G Infrastructure market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

According to diversified service requirements, networks generate corresponding network topologies and a series of network function sets (network slices) for each corresponding service type using NFV on a unified physical infrastructure. Each network slice is derived from a unified physical network infrastructure, which greatly reduces subsequent operators’ network construction costs. Network slices feature a logical arrangement and are separated as individual structures, which allows for heavily customizable service functions and independent OandM.

The Wireless Infrastructure Market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to 5G infrastructure vendors.

The growth of the 5G infrastructure market in North America is likely to be propelled by the growing demand for 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, AR and VR devices, and tablets. Faster connectivity is the most critical requirement for these devices. In North America, the industry segment adopted the high-level automation with the implementation of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine communication (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. For these technologies, high-speed data transfer rate is required to carry out the assigned tasks. In such cases, 5G-enabled data network will serve the purpose. However, companies face major technological design challenges such as power dissipation in massive multiple input and multiple output (MIMO) and inter-cell interference.

In 2018, the global 5G Infrastructure market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 5G Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

NEC

Mediatek

Cisco

Cavium

Qorvo

Huawei

Nokia

Analog Devices

Verizon Communications

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

ZTE

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

MACOM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Femtocell

Pico Cell

Micro Cell

Macro Cell

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications

Logistics and Shipping

Security and Surveilance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global 5G Infrastructure report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the 5G Infrastructure Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

