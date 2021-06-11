Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is projected to reach at a USD 83.2 Billion Forecast by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market – By Type (Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Services (Diagnosis, Treatment, Others), By Speciality Type (Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Endoscopy, Otolaryngology, Neurology, Others) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global ambulatory surgical centers market accounted for USD 62.4 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 83.2 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Rising incidences of trauma and accidents are believed to spearhead future market growth prospects of ambulatory surgical centers. Apart from this, rising geriatric population in various nations is anticipated to impel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period.
Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/144
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of ambulatory surgical centers market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers
– Single Specialty Centers
– Multi Specialty Centers
– Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers
– Single Specialty Centers
– Multi Specialty Centers
By Services
– Diagnosis
– Treatment
– Laceration Treatment
– Bone fracture Treatment
– Trauma or Accident Treatment
– Others
By Specialty Type
– Ophthalmology
– Orthopedic
– Cardiovascular
– Endoscopy
– Otolaryngology
– Neurology
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, LLC
– Tenet
– AmSurg
– Surgical Care Affiliates
– Surgery Partners
– Hospital Corporation of America
– SurgCenter Development
– Covenant Surgical Partners
– ASD Management
– Proliance Surgeons, Inc., P.S.
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/ambulatory-surgical-centers-market-2017
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market
3. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
9.4. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type
9.4.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.4.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type
9.5.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
10.4. Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Treatment Services
10.5.1. Laceration Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.2. Bone fracture Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.3. Trauma or Accident Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Specialty Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Specialty Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Specialty Type
11.4. Ophthalmology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Orthopedic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Cardiovascular Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Endoscopy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Otolaryngology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Neurology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. By Type
12.3.1. Introduction
12.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
12.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
12.3.4. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type
12.3.4.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.5. Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type
12.3.5.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.5.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. By Services
12.4.1. Introduction
12.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
12.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
12.4.4. Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.5. Treatment Services
12.4.5.1. Laceration Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.5.2. Bone fracture Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.5.3. Trauma or Accident Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. By Specialty Type
12.5.1. Introduction
12.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Specialty Type
12.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Specialty Type
12.5.4. Ophthalmology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.5. Orthopedic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.6. Cardiovascular Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.7. Endoscopy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.8. Otolaryngology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.9. Neurology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. By Country
12.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1. By Type
13.1.1. Introduction
13.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.1.4. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type
13.1.4.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.4.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.5. Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type
13.1.5.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.5.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2. By Services
13.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
13.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
13.2.4. Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.5. Treatment Services
13.2.5.1. Laceration Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.5.2. Bone fracture Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.5.3. Trauma or Accident Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/144
About Us:
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us:
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com