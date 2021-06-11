Global Architecture Curtain Wall Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Architecture Curtain Wall market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Architecture Curtain Wall market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Architecture Curtain Wall market status and forecast, categorizes the global Architecture Curtain Wall market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Architecture Curtain Wall is an outer covering of a building in which the outer walls are non-structural, utilized to keep the weather out and the occupants in. Since the curtain wall is non-structural, it can be made of lightweight materials, thereby reducing construction costs. When glass is used as the curtain wall, an advantage is that natural light can penetrate deeper within the building. The curtain wall faÃ§ade does not carry any dead load weight from the building other than its own dead load weight. The wall transfers lateral wind loads that are incident upon it to the main building structure through connections at floors or columns of the building. A curtain wall is designed to resist air and water infiltration, absorb sway induced by wind and seismic forces acting on the building, withstand wind loads, and support its own dead load weight forces.

The Midwest of United States is the largest consumption of Architecture Curtain Wall, with a consumption market share of 26.74% in 2016.

Market competition is Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Permasteelisa, Apogee Enterprises, Inc, Kawneer Company, SchÃ¼co and YKK AP etc.which are the leader of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed United States market channel of the industry. While the Architecture Curtain Wall industry remains fragmented with plenty of manufacturers and top 5 manufacturers just held about 17.28% revenue market share.

The Architecture Curtain Wall mainly used in the Commercial Building, Public Building and Residential Building, the Commercial Building is the largest sales filed, the sales market share is 62.47% in 2016.

Although sales of Architecture Curtain Wall brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Architecture Curtain Wall field hastily.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Permasteelisa

Apogee Enterprises, Inc

Kawneer Company

SchÃ¼co

YKK AP

Far East Global Group

Toro Glasswall

Manko Window Systems, Inc.

Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corp.

Vistawall International

CMI Architectural Products

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Glass Curtain Wall

Stone Curtain Wall

Metal Curtain Wall

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Building

Public Building

Residential Building

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Architecture Curtain Wall capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Architecture Curtain Wall manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architecture Curtain Wall are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Architecture Curtain Wall Manufacturers

Architecture Curtain Wall Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Architecture Curtain Wall Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Architecture Curtain Wall market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

