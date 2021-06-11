Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Forecast to Reach CAGR 11.1% Between 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Automotive LED Lighting Market – By Position (Front, Rear, Side, Interior), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Sales Channel (OEM) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Automotive LED Lighting Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global automotive LED lighting market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 11.1% during the projected period. The market was totaled at a valuation of USD 1.8 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a notable revenue by 2023. The market of automotive LED lighting is majorly driven on the back of increasing production & sales of automobiles across the globe. Automotive LED Lighting is very effective and ongoing optical innovations in automotive LED technologies are projected to bolster the growth of the global automotive LED lighting market in the near future.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of the automotive LED lighting market with respect to following sub-markets
By Position
– Front
– Rear
– Side
– Interior
By Vehicle Type
– Passenger Car
– Light Commercial Vehicle
– Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Sales Channel
– OEM
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
– Osram
– HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
– STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD
– Valeo
– ZKW Group
– KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
– TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
– Koninklijke Philips N.V.
– SG Automotive
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Automotive LED Lighting Market
3. Automotive LED Lighting Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Automotive LED Lighting Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Automotive LED Lighting Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023
9. Automotive LED Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Position
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Position
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Position
9.4. Front Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Rear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Side Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Interior Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Automotive LED Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
10.4. Passenger Car Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Automotive LED Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
11.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. After Market, Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Position
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Position
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Position
12.2.1.4. Front Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Rear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Side Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Interior Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
12.2.2.4. Passenger Car Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Sales Channel
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
12.2.3.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. After Market, Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. By Country
12.3.1.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.3.1.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.3.1.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Position
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Position
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Position
12.3.3.4. Front Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. Rear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Side Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Interior Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Vehicle Type
12.3.4.1. Introduction
12.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
12.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
12.3.4.4. Passenger Car Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.5. By Sales Channel
12.3.5.1. Introduction
12.3.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
12.3.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
12.3.5.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.5.5. After Market, Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. By Country
12.4.1.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.1.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.1.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3. By Position
12.4.3.1. Introduction
12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Position
12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Position
12.4.3.4. Front Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.5. Rear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.6. Side Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.7. Interior Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4. By Vehicle Type
12.4.4.1. Introduction
12.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
12.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
12.4.4.4. Passenger Car Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.5. By Sales Channel
12.4.5.1. Introduction
12.4.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
12.4.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
12.4.5.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.5.5. After Market, Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. By Country
12.5.1.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.5.1.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.5.1.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.1.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
