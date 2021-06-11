Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Size, Trends and Future Forecast Report by Competitor Segment till 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Battery Materials Recycling Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Scope of the Report:

Battery materials recyclingÂ is aÂ recyclingÂ activity that aims to reduce the number ofÂ batteriesÂ being disposed asÂ municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number ofÂ heavy metalsÂ andÂ toxicÂ chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns overÂ soil contaminationÂ andÂ water pollution.

The worldwide market for Battery Materials Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly –% over the next five years, will reach –million US$ in 2024, from — million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Battery Materials Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson Controls International Plc

Battery Solutions LLC

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Eco Bat Technlogies

GandP Batteries

Retrieve Technologies Inc.

Umicore N.V.

Exide Industries

EnerSys

Call2Recycle Inc.

Gravita India Ltd.

Aqua Metals

Gopher Resource

Terrapure Environmental

RSR Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lead-Acid Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Lithium-based Battery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer goods and ElectronicsÂ

Building and ConstructionÂ

Aerospace and DefenseÂ

PackagingÂ

Textile IndustryÂ

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Battery Materials Recycling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Battery Materials Recycling, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Battery Materials Recycling in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Battery Materials Recycling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Battery Materials Recycling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Battery Materials Recycling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Battery Materials Recycling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

