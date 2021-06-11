Global Digital Substation Market Size study by module Type Industry and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025 | Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric , Honeywell

A comprehensive research study on “Digital substation market Analysis to 2027″”, introduced by Premium Market Insights classifies the Global Waste Heat Boiler Market Analysis to 2027″ in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Global digital substation market is valued approximately USD 6.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.87% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing technological advancements is considered as key trend for the digital substation market. Additionally, the advent of battery technology to generate electricity is also expected to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

The digital substation market is significantly driven by the increasing infrastructure development in smart cities. Smart cities enable flexibility and cutting-edge intelligence that would help cities to utilize resources more efficiently to improve everything from air, water quality to transportation, energy and communication systems. According to the Smart America Organization, government would invest $41 trillion till 2045 with an aim to upgrade their infrastructure to benefit from the IOT. As per the company sources, in February 2015, Intel and the city of san Jose, CA collaborated on public-private partnership project which aims to implement Intel’s IoT smart city demonstration platform by launching green vision initiative. This project aims to create environmental sustainability and enhance the quality of life for its citizen. Thus, the market for the digital substation is witnessing growth due to the rising need for replacing aging infrastructure and rising adoption of digital substations in smart cities. As a result, the adoption of digital substation would increase, contributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for renewable energy projects offers lucrative growth prospects for the digital substation market. However, high cost of deployment is expected to hinder the growth of the digital substation market during the forecast period.

Top Leading market players mainly include-

– ABB

– Siemens

– General Electric

– Schneider Electric

– Honeywell

– Cisco

– Eaton

– Emerson

– NR Electric

– Larsen & Toubro

On the basis of segmentation, the digital substation market is segmented into module, type and industry. Module segment is classified into hardware, Scada systems and fiber optic communication network of which of which hardware module dominates the market. On the basis of type segment, the market report is classified into transmission substation and distribution substation. The industry segment is classified into utility, metal, mining, oil & gas and transportation of which utility industry is one of the leading application areas owing to the high demand-supply gap in energy in most of the developed and developing nations.

The regional analysis of digital substation market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific dominates the global digital substation market in terms of revenue due to building renewable energy capacity of 175 GW by 2022 and various initiatives taken by government of India to improve its power and energy sector to ensure clean energy generation, which is expected to drive the growth of the digital substation market in APAC. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a the fastest growing region during the forecasted period owning to untapped opportunities in this region.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Module

– Hardware

– Scada systems

– Fiber optic communication network

By Type

– Distribution substation

– Transmission substation

By Industry

– Utility

– Metal

– Mining

– Oil & Gas

– Transportation

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Digital Substation Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Digital Substation Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Digital Substation Market, By Module

Chapter 6. Global Digital Substation Market, By type

Chapter 7. Global Digital Substation Market, By application

Chapter 8. Global Digital Substation Market, By Industry

Chapter 9. Global Digital Substation Market, by Regional Analysis

