Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A fiber optic sensor consists of a light source, an external transducer, a photodetector, and an optical fiber, and they measure the properties of light, such as intensity, wave length, and polarization, to sense the surrounding. The change in the properties of light is detected and used to infer the change in the surrounding or the target object. A fiber optic sensor helps in measuring several physical, chemical, and biomedical properties by detecting the changes in the following properties of the target or sensing location.

The rise in the consumption rates of oil and gas and declining production numbers of conventional oil reserves have compelled many manufacturers and the governments of different countries to invest in the exploration of unconventional resources such as tight oil and shale gas. This has resulted in the rise of deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea drilling activities for the exploration of the unconventional resources. The rising exploration activities of unconventional resources will boost the growth of the global distributed fiber optic sensing market as these sensors are integrated into the equipment used for drilling and exploration activities.

The distributed fiber optic sensing market consists of manufacturers with varied portfolios and providing different types of sensors, apart from distributed fiber optic sensing. manufacturers are benefitted from the popularity of online media to develop a competitive edge. The focus of the manufacturers will be on the developing regions as the presence of the distributed fiber optic sensing is currently low in the developing countries.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue generator of the distributed fiber optic sensing market throughout the forecast period. The increased adoption rate of distributed fiber optic sensors in the food and beverage, oil & gas, and automotive manufacturing industries will drive the growth of the market in the region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Yokogawa Electric

Ziebel

AP Sensing

Omnisens

OptaSense

Silixa

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Intrinsic fiber optic sensing

Extrinsic fiber optic sensing

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil and gas

Industrial

Civil engineering

Safety and security

Power and utility

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Manufacturers

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

