Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
A fiber optic sensor consists of a light source, an external transducer, a photodetector, and an optical fiber, and they measure the properties of light, such as intensity, wave length, and polarization, to sense the surrounding. The change in the properties of light is detected and used to infer the change in the surrounding or the target object. A fiber optic sensor helps in measuring several physical, chemical, and biomedical properties by detecting the changes in the following properties of the target or sensing location.
The rise in the consumption rates of oil and gas and declining production numbers of conventional oil reserves have compelled many manufacturers and the governments of different countries to invest in the exploration of unconventional resources such as tight oil and shale gas. This has resulted in the rise of deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea drilling activities for the exploration of the unconventional resources. The rising exploration activities of unconventional resources will boost the growth of the global distributed fiber optic sensing market as these sensors are integrated into the equipment used for drilling and exploration activities.
The distributed fiber optic sensing market consists of manufacturers with varied portfolios and providing different types of sensors, apart from distributed fiber optic sensing. manufacturers are benefitted from the popularity of online media to develop a competitive edge. The focus of the manufacturers will be on the developing regions as the presence of the distributed fiber optic sensing is currently low in the developing countries.
In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue generator of the distributed fiber optic sensing market throughout the forecast period. The increased adoption rate of distributed fiber optic sensors in the food and beverage, oil & gas, and automotive manufacturing industries will drive the growth of the market in the region.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Yokogawa Electric
Ziebel
AP Sensing
Omnisens
OptaSense
Silixa
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Intrinsic fiber optic sensing
Extrinsic fiber optic sensing
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Oil and gas
Industrial
Civil engineering
Safety and security
Power and utility
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Manufacturers
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
