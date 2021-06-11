Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hydroxy Functional Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydroxy Functional Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Hydroxy Functional Resins market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydroxy Functional Resins market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Hydroxy functional resins refer to resins with hydroxy group connected on the molecular chain. After reaction with crosslinking agents like Melamine, the hydroxy functional resins possess good performance of chemical resistance and physical properties, making it advantageous to be used as coating in automotive, aerospace and furniture industry, etc. The most commonly used hydroxy functional resins are hydroxyl acrylic resin and hydroxyl polyester resin. In our report, the range of statistics is for the above types.

Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of hydroxy functional resins, following by Europe and North America. In 2015, the world production of hydroxy functional resins reached 439 K MT. Leading players in hydroxy functional resins industry are BASF, Dow, Arkema, Evonik, Gellner Industrial, Allnex, Elementis, etc.

Hydroxy functional resins is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. In 2015, the top four producers account for 27.56% of the market. Generally, the companies in this industry can be classified as three kinds: leading global general coating suppliers like BASF and Arkema; leading chemical suppliers with a rich portfolio of products like Dow and Evonik; Specialized coating material suppliers that produce advanced products like Gellner Industrial. Comparatively, leading chemical suppliers and general coating suppliers enjoys lower manufacture cost than other suppliers, making it more advantageous in price, while specialized coating material suppliers has close connect with direct downstream users, which makes it advantageous in customer relationship and technical level.

The materials of hydroxy functional resins can be classified as monomer and hydroxyl functional groups. The commonly used monomer and hydroxyl functional groups are Methyl methacrylate, Styrene and Hydroxyethyl methacrylate. Also, in the production of hydroxy functional resins used for amino baking paint, the product is premixed with crosslinking agent and solvent when sold on the market, even though they are not real raw material.

The largest consumption area of hydroxy functional resins is metallic coating, which accounted for 74.49% of world hydroxy functional resins consumption in 2015. Hydroxy functional resin has also been founded widely used for plastic coating and glass coating. Generally speaking, automotive is considered as the most important application of hydroxy functional resins in terms of terminal use.

The global Hydroxy Functional Resins market is valued at 1260 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Arkema

Dow

Evonik

Gellner Industrial

Allnex

Elementis

Sanmu

TaiChang Resin

Dongsheng

KITO

TOD Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hydroxyl acrylic resin

Hydroxyl polyester resin

By Application, the market can be split into

Metallic Coating

Plastic Coating

Glass Coating

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Hydroxy Functional Resins capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Hydroxy Functional Resins manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydroxy Functional Resins are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Hydroxy Functional Resins Manufacturers

Hydroxy Functional Resins Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hydroxy Functional Resins Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Hydroxy Functional Resins market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

