Global In-Flight Meals Service Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “In-Flight Meals Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The In-Flight Meals Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global In-Flight Meals Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Flight Meals Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Journey Group

On Air Dining

KLM Catering Services Schiphol

Air Fayre, Servair

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding

Abby’s Catering

AAS Catering

ANA Catering Service

TajSATS Air Catering

Brahim’s SATS Food Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Meals

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverages

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Full Service

Low Cost

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-Flight Meals Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In-Flight Meals Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-Flight Meals Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global In-Flight Meals Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Meals

1.4.3 Bakery and Confectionary

1.4.4 Beverages

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global In-Flight Meals Service Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Full Service

1.5.3 Low Cost

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 In-Flight Meals Service Market Size

2.2 In-Flight Meals Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 In-Flight Meals Service Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 In-Flight Meals Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Journey Group

12.1.1 Journey Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 In-Flight Meals Service Introduction

12.1.4 Journey Group Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Journey Group Recent Development

12.2 On Air Dining

12.2.1 On Air Dining Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 In-Flight Meals Service Introduction

12.2.4 On Air Dining Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 On Air Dining Recent Development

12.3 KLM Catering Services Schiphol

12.3.1 KLM Catering Services Schiphol Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 In-Flight Meals Service Introduction

12.3.4 KLM Catering Services Schiphol Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 KLM Catering Services Schiphol Recent Development

12.4 Air Fayre, Servair

12.4.1 Air Fayre, Servair Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 In-Flight Meals Service Introduction

12.4.4 Air Fayre, Servair Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Air Fayre, Servair Recent Development

12.6 Abby’s Catering

12.6.1 Abby’s Catering Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 In-Flight Meals Service Introduction

12.6.4 Abby’s Catering Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Abby’s Catering Recent Development

12.7 AAS Catering

12.7.1 AAS Catering Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 In-Flight Meals Service Introduction

12.7.4 AAS Catering Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 AAS Catering Recent Development

12.9 ANA Catering Service

12.9.1 ANA Catering Service Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 In-Flight Meals Service Introduction

12.9.4 ANA Catering Service Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ANA Catering Service Recent Development

12.10 TajSATS Air Catering

12.10.1 TajSATS Air Catering Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 In-Flight Meals Service Introduction

12.10.4 TajSATS Air Catering Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 TajSATS Air Catering Recent Development

12.11 Brahim’s SATS Food Services

Continued….

