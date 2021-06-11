Global Interactive Whiteboard Market is expected to showcase a Significant CAGR of more than 6% during 2018-2027’

The global interactive whiteboard market is segmented into end user type such as Education, Corporate, Government and Others. Among these segments, education sector is the fastest growing segment. Investment in the education sector helps to grow the interactive whiteboard market. It helps the students to build their interest in using multimedia content. Data presented or written on interactive whiteboard can be easily edited or stored.

Global interactive whiteboard market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global interactive whiteboard market is expected to grow with high pace during the forecasting period.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific countries such as China, India and Japan accounted for the fastest growing market of global interactive whiteboard in terms of revenue in 2017. Due to e-learning initiatives in developing countries such as China, India and Japan and government has invested large amount of money in the education sector has increased the growth of interactive whiteboard market globally.

North America is expected to hold the largest market for interactive whiteboard as they support the use of e-learning and smart classrooms in schools that is aligned to the educational curriculum.

Apart from this, Europe also accounted the huge market share of interactive whiteboard in terms of revenue due to the presence of tremendous opportunities in education sector.

Demand for e-learning and interactive learning solutions drives the growth of interactive whiteboard market globally. To promote interactive learning governments provide funds to schools and colleges. Adoption of new technologies in designing interactive whiteboard and introduction of digital learning are other major factors which stimulates the growth of interactive whiteboard in the education sector.

Interactive whiteboard are rapidly emerging as one of the most successful technologies in classroom environments as they provide users with better convenience to print images, write on surfaces and save documents over the networks. These interactive whiteboards can also create and display several types of file such as PPTs, PDFs and HTML which are widely used in seminars and corporate presentations.

The report titled “Interactive Whiteboard Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global interactive whiteboard market in terms of market segmentation by type, by screen size, by technology type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the interactive whiteboard market which includes company profiling of Hitachi, Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, The Ricoh Company, Ltd., Google LLC, Cisco System, Inc., Smart Technologies Corporation and Microsoft Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global interactive whiteboard market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Read More:

