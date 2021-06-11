Global Isocyanates Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Isocyanates Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Isocyanates Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isocyanates are compounds containing the isocyanate group (-NCO). They react with compounds containing alcohol (hydroxyl) groups to produce polyurethane polymers, which are components of polyurethane foams, thermoplastic elastomers, spandex fibers, and polyurethane paints. Isocyanates are the raw materials that make up all polyurethane products. Isocyanates could be used in polyurethane foam, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, painting, etc.

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and aliphatic isocyanates (ADI) are three common types of isocyanates. In this report, we mainly focus on these three products.

Isocyanates are compounds containing the isocyanate group (-NCO). Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and aliphatic isocyanates (ADI) are three common types of isocyanates. MDI is the main kind of isocyanates, which took about 68.16% of the isocyanates products in 2015, and the percentage would increase to 74.31% in 2021. While TDI took about 28.45% of the isocyanates products in 2015.

From a global perspective, the consumption and production of each kind of isocyanates maintained balance.

MDIâ€™s consumption areas were mainly in China, Europe, USA, and Japan. In 2015, China MDIâ€™s sales share was 38.84%. Following was Europe; with a share of 28.88%. USA and Japan separately took about 18.86% and 3.83%. In the past few years, MDIâ€™s consumption gradually transferred from Europe to China.

The global Isocyanates market is valued at 6640 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7020 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

BASF

Bayer

BorsodChem

Mitsui Chemicals

Vencorex

KPX Chemical

Cangzhou Dahua

CNIGC

Fujian Southeast Electrochemical

Juli Chemistry

GNFC

Dow

OCI Company Ltd

Bluestar

Tosoh

Huntsman

Wanhua

SGBD

Asahi Kasei

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

MDI

TDI

ADI

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Polyurethane Foam

Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Isocyanates sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Isocyanates players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Isocyanates are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Isocyanates Manufacturers

Isocyanates Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Isocyanates Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

