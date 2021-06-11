Global Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market 2019-2023 | 4.12% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years, Predicts Market Research Future Including – Key Vendors, Product Type, Major Application, Key Regions | 360 Research Reports

“Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market Research Report 2019-2023:

The global metal-faced insulated panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing applications of metal-faced insulated panels in construction, as a source for insulation in wall and roofing applications, in buildings, schools, offices, etc.

Growing Usage in Construction Industry

Metal-faced insulated panels are one of the most adaptable and lightweight construction materials. The panels offer flexibility and high performance. As the construction industry continues to expand in the developed and developing nations, the metal-faced insulated panel market is also expected to grow, during the forecast period. The protection provided by metal-faced insulated panels against warmer climates is another factor driving the market. However, factors, such as, corrosion caused by fasteners and deformation of metal-faced insulated panels in extreme weather conditions, are likely to restrain the market growth in the coming years.

Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Cored Panels Dominate the Global Market

These panels have high performance, interlocking metal facings, to provide a protective and consistent joint. These are sealed with silicone for a continuous anti-bacterial barrier. When exposed to a flame, PIR forms a strong carbonaceous char that protects the core foam from ignition. PIR is recognized by various end-use industries as a fire-safe alternative to other foam cores, including polyurethane. The panels are used as internal ceilings, walls & linings, and external envelopes. The low-density rigid foam imparts lower combustibility, increased fire performance, and high insulation levels. Features like energy savings and ease in installation have boosted the PIR metal-faced insulated panel market.

Europe is the Most Dominating Region

In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing metal-faced insulated panel market. Though Europe, currently, has the largest metal-faced insulated panel market, the declining usage of cold storage units in the European countries (with the exception of the United Kingdom and Turkey) is expected to have a negative impact on the market in the future.Large-scale expenditures in countries like India and Brazil, and benefits (such as, low-smoke emissions and no-flame propagation) provided by PIR panels, offer a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major Players: American Acoustical Products Inc., American Insulated Panel Co. Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Portafab Corporation, and Centria, among others.

