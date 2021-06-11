Global Radiography Test Equipment Market 2019-2023 to Post a CAGR of about 9.14% Consumer research, Analytical Research Report, Business Forecast by types, by applications | 360 Research Reports

“Radiography Test Equipment Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Radiography Test Equipment Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Radiography Test Equipment market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Radiography Test Equipment market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

In 2017, the global radiography test equipment market was valued at USD 858.6 million and is expected to reach a value of USD 1451.12 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of about 9.14% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

The radiography test equipment market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end user, and geography. The technologies considered under the study scope include film radiography, computed radiography, digital direct radiography, and computed tomography. End users considered under the study scope are aerospace, energy, automotive, oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, and ‘others’. The ‘others’ segment includes transportation, commercial R&D, foundry, and waste management. The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The shift from analog toward digital technology has given the industrial radiography market a new lease of life for NDT applications, broadening the scope for X-ray inspection systems beyond traditional applications.

The surge in demand from aerospace and automotive sectors, due to the conformance to high industry standards and safety regulations and mandating testing, and preventive maintenance, is boosting the rate of adoption of radiography testing solutions.

The fierce competition from ultrasonic systems, high risk of radiation, lack of skilled personnel, especially in the digital radiography, and relative high deployment costs are the factors expected to hinder the growth of the studied market.

Stringent Regulations and Safety Standards are driving the Market Growth

Several governmental agencies and regional bodies, such as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have instituted stringent measures in order to assure the safety of instruments and oversee engineering services testing.

Incidents, like the BP Macondo disaster, the San Bruno pipeline explosion, and the BP Texas City refinery explosion, have further emphasized on the need for safety, environmental sustainability, and regulatory compliances.

Asset owners and operators are continually facing high economic and reputational cost of non-compliance, as the public and regulatory focus on safety increases.

For example, the ISO 13623 mandates certain standards for design, material, fabrication, testing, operation, maintenance, and abandonment of pipeline systems that are employed for transportation in the petroleum and natural gas sectors.

Direct Radiography held a significant market share in 2017

Real-time radiography (RTR) is a well-known traditional method of NDT, having significant applications in aerospace, automotive, pressure vessel, electronic, and munitions industries, among others. The use of RTR is increasing due to a reduction in the cost of the equipment and resolution of issues, such as the protecting and storing digital images. In 2016, the automotive industry held a dominant position in the adoption of inspection systems and accounted for about 28.5% of the total revenue. DR systems are perfectly suited for production environments and can be used for the continuous inspection of hundreds or even thousands of parts per hour. To conform to high industry standards for quality and safety, the need for NDT inspection in the military & defense, and aerospace industry is paramount for, both, manufacturing and maintenance applications.

North America and Europe are the two largest markets for DR systems from a geographic region perspective, as these regions are the fastest adopters of new technology. A key reason for quicker adoption is the end-user mindset in these regions. Although, they are reluctant to change and there is a certain degree of resistance, the end users understand the advantages of new technology.

