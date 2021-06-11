Global Sourcing Analytics Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Sourcing Analytics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sourcing Analytics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Sourcing Analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The sourcing analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.
This report focuses on the global Sourcing Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sourcing Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAP
Oracle
Tamr
Zycus
SAS Institute
Accenture
Genpact
Sievo
Dataction
Tungsten Corporation
Rosslyn Data Technologies
BirchStreet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT & Telecom
Retail & E-Commerce
Energy And Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sourcing Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sourcing Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sourcing Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Sourcing Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sourcing Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Retail & E-Commerce
1.5.6 Energy And Utilities
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Sourcing Analytics Market Size
2.2 Sourcing Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Sourcing Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Sourcing Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Tamr
12.4.1 Tamr Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 Tamr Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Tamr Recent Development
12.5 Zycus
12.5.1 Zycus Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Zycus Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Zycus Recent Development
12.6 SAS Institute
12.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.7 Accenture
12.7.1 Accenture Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 Accenture Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.8 Genpact
12.8.1 Genpact Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 Genpact Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Genpact Recent Development
12.9 Sievo
12.9.1 Sievo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 Sievo Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Sievo Recent Development
12.10 Dataction
12.10.1 Dataction Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Sourcing Analytics Introduction
12.10.4 Dataction Revenue in Sourcing Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Dataction Recent Development
12.11 Tungsten Corporation
12.12 Rosslyn Data Technologies
12.13 BirchStreet
Continued….
