In this report, the Global TFT-LCD Photomask market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global TFT-LCD Photomask market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-tft-lcd-photomask-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global TFT-LCD Photomask market status and forecast, categorizes the global TFT-LCD Photomask market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

TFT-LCD Photomask market. Photomask consists of a fused silica (QZ) or, glass (SL) substrate coated with an opaque film, in to which an accurate replication of the device designerâ€™s pattern is etched. Photomask has a similar function as a film used in photography. Just like the identical pictures are printed from the film, photomask can reproduce thousands of circuits and patterns. The photolithography technique is employed in the photomask manufacturing process to create chrome pattern on a quartz substrate. The finished photomask is then used as photographic plates for LSI, LCD, PCB, etc.

Owing to the increasing popularization of flat-panel TVs, the LCD panel market has grown substantially during the past ten years. As part of this trend, photomasks have also become larger year by year in response to the development of TVs with larger screens.

At present, in developed countries, the Photomask industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LCD panel line, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Panel manufacturers in South Korea and other regions are planning to continue to shut down old LCD panel production lines. While an overall shift to OLED production lines is expected, manufacturers in China are planning to investment in LCD panel lines. BOE Technology Group, Chinaâ€™s largest LCD panel manufacturer, announced plans to build the worldâ€™s largest Gen-10.5 LCD panel fabrication plant that will use glass substrates. In addition, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) revealed plans to construct a Gen-11 TFT-LCD panel fabrication plant. LCD panel production capacity in China is forecast to surpass that of South Korea and Taiwan combined.

Chinaâ€™s Photomask industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption region of Photomask, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. Our research team believe that the development of Photomask for LCD depend on the growth in China.

The global TFT-LCD Photomask market is valued at 960 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hoya Corporation

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd

SK-Electronics

Toppan Photomasks, Inc

Photronics(PKL)

LG Innotek

Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask

Shenzhen Newway Photomask

Taiwan Mask Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Quartz Base

Soda Lime Base

Other (film)

By Application, the market can be split into

LCD TV

Smartphone

LCD Monitor

Notebook and Tablet

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global TFT-LCD Photomask capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key TFT-LCD Photomask manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of TFT-LCD Photomask are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers

TFT-LCD Photomask Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

TFT-LCD Photomask Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the TFT-LCD Photomask market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-tft-lcd-photomask-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com