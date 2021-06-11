Global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Trichloroisocyanuric acid is a kind of organic compound. It is a white crystalline powder or granular solid, and has a strong chlorine pungent taste. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is easy to decompose in acid or alkali. Trichloroisocyanuric acid bactericidal performance is excellent. It becomes the new generation of broad spectrum, high efficiency, and low toxicity fungicides, bleach and shrink agent.

The consumption regions concentrate on China and North America market, which shares about 53 percent of the global consumption in past five years. However, because of the limited of native policy, the production of North America is less than the consumption. Then the import volume is higher than the production of North America. Then the product price of North America and Europe is obviously higher than that of China.

The main application of trichloroisocyanuric acid is water treatment, driven primarily by strong demand in disinfector in North America and Asia regions. As in this and other applications, the market share is relatively stable.

The global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid market is valued at 2290 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Monsanto

FMC

Olin

Occidental Chemical

Nankai Chemical

Shikoku Chemicals

Nippon Soda

Nissan Chemical

Ercros S.A.

ICL Industrial Products

Pat Impex

Zeel Product

Jiheng Chemical

Heze Huayi

Taian Huatian

Nanning Chemical

Taisheng Chemical

Ruibang Fine Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lantai

China Salt Changzhou Chemical

Hebei Xingfei

Liaocheng City Zhonglian

Juancheng Kangtai

Changzhou Junmin

Sinopec

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powder

Granular

Tablet

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Water Treatment

Sericulture & Aquaculture

Daily Disinfection

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Trichloroisocyanuric Acid players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Manufacturers

Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Trichloroisocyanuric Acid market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

