Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
Summary
The Truck leasing industry consists of Truck and trailer rentals, truck and trailer leases, other vehicle and equipment rentals and leases and other services.
This report focuses on the global Truck Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Truck Rental and Leasing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Paccar
Penske
Ryder
The Larson Group
Mendon Trucks Leasing and Rental
Kris-Way Truck Leasing
TEC Equipment, Inc
DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc
PEMA GmbH
Hertz
Thrifty
Europcar
Avis
Idealease Inc
Budget
NIPPON RENT-A-CAR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Light Duty Trucks
Medium Duty Trucks
Heavy Duty Trucks
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Leasing
Enterprise Leasing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Truck Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Truck Rental and Leasing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Truck Rental and Leasing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
