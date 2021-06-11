Holographic Imaging Market share research by applications and regions for 2018-2024

Holographic Imaging Market size is set to exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights. Rising awareness regarding availability of technologically advanced holographic imaging systems will positively influence holographic imaging industry growth. Government in developed economies such as the U.S. takes several initiatives to raise the awareness levels amongst researchers and scientists regarding availability of holographic imaging systems that facilitates the scientific research processes. However, high computational cost of processing holograms will hamper holographic imaging market growth during analysis period.

Growing demand for holograph imaging in medical field will stimulate the holographic imaging industry growth over forecast period. Recently developed holographic imaging systems are highly efficient and possess accuracy. Also, availability of efficient software for holographic interpretation proves beneficial for the industry growth as they find applications in ophthalmology, urology and orthopedics. Moreover, developments in holographic systems have enabled non-invasive diagnosis. For instance, endoscopic holograph allows non-destructive 3D imaging of internal organs that will boost its adoption amongst the doctors thereby, augmenting holographic imaging market growth.

Holographic microscopes segment was valued at USD 67.5 million in 2017. Holographic microscopes are highly preferred by researchers and scientists as it helps in determining 3D structure, orientation and position of microscopic sample. Key industry players add innovations in the holographic microscopes that simplifies the research process thereby, boosting segmental growth in the coming years.

Medical imaging segment will experience 31.7% CAGR during forecast timeframe. Segmental growth is attributed to wide usage of holographic imaging in diagnosing orthopedic as well as other disorders. Holography serves as an excellent tool and has been extensively used to examine internal organs. It possess the ability to record 3D high resolution image of tissues as well as internal organs and has high detection capability that increases its adoption in diagnosing various disorders elevating the growth.

Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for 28.9% revenue share in 2017. High revenue shares are due to growing adoption of holographic imaging devices in diagnosis of diseases. Recently, endoscopic holography is explicitly utilized as it is a powerful tool for non-contact, high nondestructive measurements and resolution imaging inside the natural cavities of human internal organs. Also, holographic imaging has numerous applications in ophthalmology that should surge the segmental growth.

Germany holographic imaging market will witness 33.3% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. High awareness regarding availability of technologically advanced holographic imaging systems will augment industry growth substantially during forecast period. Moreover, growing prevalence of orthopedic and bone disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis in Germany will elevate demand for x-ray holographic imaging systems thereby, will trigger the Germany holographic imaging industry growth in forthcoming years.

Prominent industry players in holographic imaging market includes Holoxica, EON Reality, Phase Holographic Imaging, Holotech, Ovizio Imaging Systems NVSA, Nanolive, RealView Imaging, Vision Optics, Lyncee Tec and zSpace. These key industry players adopt several initiatives such as strategic acquisitions, merger and new product launch that helps the company in maintaining its market position. For instance, in March 2017, EchoPixle received FDA approval for True 3D glasses. These newly developed 3D glasses enhance diagnostic experience. Receiving approval for new products has rendered company with competitive advantage.

