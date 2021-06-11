Huge Demand for Sample Preparation Market During the Forecast Period 2019-2025 Involving Industry Players Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Norgen Biotek 

Sample preparation is a technique used to convert biological and chemical samples into a format that can be directly placed in analytical instruments for analysis. The number of steps differ according to the type of phase the material that is initially used. Moreover, the process also varies on the type of the sample to be analyzed. Sample preparation technique involves the process depends on sample type which include the steps as extraction, purification and isolation. Some popular sample preparation techniques are LLE (Liquid-Liquid Extraction), SPF (Solid- Liquid Extraction) and QuEchERS (Quick, Easy, Cheap, Effective, Rugged, and Safe).

Some of the key players influencing the market are:

Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Norgen Biotek Corp., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the sample preparations market in the global arena due to the increasing need for food analysis due to safety concerns and rising adoption of modern extraction techniques. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global sample preparations market owing to the improving sample preparation techniques and rise in healthcare spending in the region.

The growth of the sample preparation market can be attributed to increasing number of R&D funding, rising adoption of modern extraction techniques. Additionally, acceptance of advanced technology likely to add novel opportunities for the global sample preparations market in the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global sample preparations market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global sample preparations market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The sample preparations market is classified by product which comprises consumables, instruments, accessories and others. The application market is segmented into proteomics, genomics, epigenomics & epigenetics and others. The market based on the end user is segmented as research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global sample preparations market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall sample preparations market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

