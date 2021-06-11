Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market – 2019

Report Summary:

Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. It forwards the data only to its destination port where it is required unlike Ethernet hubs which forward the data to all the ports irrespective of the requirement.

The industrial ethernet switch market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to reduction of business downtime, availability of information at every location fast exchange of data between the selected sections, and automation that improves the productivity.

Top Key Players:



Cisco

Brocade

Juniper

IBM

Alcatel-Lucent

Check Point

Siemens

HP

Microsoft

Aruba

Market segment by Type

Modular switches

Fixed configuration switches

Market segment by Application

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Electric and Power

Oil and Gas

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

…

12 International Player

Profiles 12.1 Cisco 12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Enterprise

Overview 12.1.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco

12.2 Brocade

12.2.1 Brocade Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business

Overview 12.2.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet

12.2.4 Brocade Revenue Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5

12.3 Juniper

12.3.1 Juniper Enterprise Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3 .3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet

12.3.4 Junior Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Juniper Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Enterprise

Overview 12.4.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM New Release

12.5 Alcatel-Lucent

12.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.5.2 Enterprise Description and Enterprise

Overview 12.5.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet

12.5.4 Alcatel Lucent Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent New Development

12.6 Check Point

12.6.1 Details of the company Check Point

12.6.2 Company description and company

overview 12.6.3 Introduction of industrial Ethernet

12.6.4 Check Point Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

Continue…

