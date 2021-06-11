Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025
Industrial Ethernet Switch Market – 2019
Report Summary:
Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. It forwards the data only to its destination port where it is required unlike Ethernet hubs which forward the data to all the ports irrespective of the requirement.
The industrial ethernet switch market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to reduction of business downtime, availability of information at every location fast exchange of data between the selected sections, and automation that improves the productivity.
Top Key Players:
Cisco
Brocade
Juniper
IBM
Alcatel-Lucent
Check Point
Siemens
HP
Microsoft
Aruba
Market segment by Type
Modular switches
Fixed configuration switches
Market segment by Application
Manufacturing
Aerospace and Defense
Electric and Power
Oil and Gas
Automotive and Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
…
12 International Player
Profiles 12.1 Cisco 12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Enterprise
Overview 12.1.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco
12.2 Brocade
12.2.1 Brocade Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business
Overview 12.2.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.2.4 Brocade Revenue Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5
12.3 Juniper
12.3.1 Juniper Enterprise Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3 .3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.3.4 Junior Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Juniper Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Enterprise
Overview 12.4.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM New Release
12.5 Alcatel-Lucent
12.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.5.2 Enterprise Description and Enterprise
Overview 12.5.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.5.4 Alcatel Lucent Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent New Development
12.6 Check Point
12.6.1 Details of the company Check Point
12.6.2 Company description and company
overview 12.6.3 Introduction of industrial Ethernet
12.6.4 Check Point Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
Continue…
