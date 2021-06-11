Medical Claims Management Solutions Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2024 | IBM, Cerner, Oracle, Avaya, Genpact, Accenture, Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth

Medical Claims manages the entire capture process, from the scanning of claims forms, enhancement of the images to increase recognition accuracy, recognition of data fields, and the validation and verification of data. Medical Claims then coordinates the upload of HIPAA-compliant claim data to adjudication systems for payment, and exports images and index data to content management systems through integration interfaces. It eliminates costly, error-prone manual data entry and accelerates claim processing.

Some of the key players of the Medical Claims Management Solutions Market:

IBM, Cerner, Oracle, Avaya, Genpact, Cognizant Technology, Accenture, Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, Colfax Corporation, UNIQA, R2K, McKesson, Optum, Conifer Health Solutions, nThrive

The research report on Medical Claims Management Solutions Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Medical Claims Management Solutions Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-Based Healthcare Claims Management Solutions

On-Premise Healthcare Claims Management Solutions

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Other

Major Regions play a vital role in the Medical Claims Management Solutions market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

