Micro crystalline Cellulose Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2025
Micro crystalline Cellulose Market Overview :
Micro crystalline cellulose is an odorless, fine white powder. It is a purified form of cellulose, which is derived from the pulp of fibrous plant material. It is a depolymerized cellulose obtained by treating alpha-cellulose with mineral acids. It is mainly used as an emulsifier, dispersing agent, anticaking agent, and stabilizer. It is insoluble in water, dilute mineral acids, ethanol, and ether. However, it is slightly soluble in sodium hydroxide solution. The micro crystalline cellulose market accounted for revenue of $937 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $1,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.
The growth of the global micro crystalline cellulose market is driven by increase in demand for micro crystalline cellulose in the pharmaceutical industry in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. Furthermore, the processed food industry has been using micro crystalline cellulose to produce low fat dairy products, which is expected to boost the micro crystalline cellulose market. However, high cost associated with the production of micro crystalline cellulose and availability of substitute products such as magnesium stearate and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Economic development is expected to play a major role in the market, as consumption of pharmaceutical products and processed food & beverage is expected to increase in the developing nations, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for the market.
The global micro crystalline cellulose market is segmented based on source type, application, and region. Based on source type, it is categorized into wood based and non-wood based. By application, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in this report are DowDuPont, Rayonier Advanced Material, FMC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Roquette, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd.
The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Juku Orchem Private Limited, and Avantor Performance Materials.
Key Benefits for Micro crystalline Cellulose Market :
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with a strategic assessment of the global micro crystalline cellulose market.
Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analyses of the source type, application, and developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
Microcrystalline Cellulose Key Market Segments :
By Source Type
Wood-based
Non-Wood based
By Application
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Malaysia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
