Natural Gas Storage Market 2019 is Booming Worldwide | Costain Group PLC, ENBRIDGE INC., ENGIE

About Natural Gas Storage Market

The rising initiatives for reducing climate change across the globe will directly influence the natural gas storage market. Several countries are increasingly shifting their focus from using conventional fuel to clean sources for reducing the emission of hazardous gases. Governments are also deciding on decarbonizing various sectors for reducing the greenhouse gas emission effect. This will eventually increase the demand for natural gas, in turn, boosting the natural gas storage market growth during the forecast period. Our Research analysts have predicted that the natural gas storage market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.

Natural Gas Storage Market Trend, Challenge and Driver: –

Market Overview

Undisrupted gas supply

Several countries have built natural gas storage facilities to ensure undisrupted gas supply

Underground natural gas storage facilities are used to meet the peak and seasonal demands

The natural gas demand is based on the weather cycle

The demand is the highest during winter season, because the heating needs as well as for the power generation

Technical challenges associated with storage systems

One of the challenges in the growth of the global natural gas storage market is the technical challenges associated with storage systems

The high cost involved in transporting the gas from a distant storage point to the consumption center will negatively impact on the adoption of underground gas storage facilities

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the natural gas storage market during 2019-2023, view our report

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players

Many countries such as the US and Canada have been working to increase the gas fueling stations to reduce the dependency on petrol and diesel

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies

A Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Key vendors operating in Natural Gas Storage market space are-

Costain Group PLC

ENBRIDGE INC.

ENGIE

Royal Vopak

Uniper SE

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions.

