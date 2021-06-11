Personal Care Wipes Market Exhibit a Steady 5.4% CAGR by 2023: Including Market Trends, Business Outlook, Future Opportunities | 360 Research Reports

“Personal Care Wipes Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Personal Care Wipes Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Personal Care Wipes Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Request a Sample copy of the Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104369

Personal Care Wipes market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Personal Care Wipes market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

Overview of Personal Care Wipes Market Report:

Personal Care Wipes Market Insight

The global personal care wipes market is projected to grow at the rate of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Globally, the market continues to witness new products launches from both key players and new market entrants. The facial personal care wipes market is stable in developed regions such as the US, since it already has a high per capita consumption and growing demand of private label products. The personal care wipes market continues to face with challenges from municipal governments that accuse flushable wipes of causing millions of dollars in damages to drain systems which is restraining the market growth at some extent. Moreover, the key players are concentrating on launching specialized and innovative personal care wipes which are suitable for different skin types For instance, Suominen Corporation launched flushable personal care wipes in 2014, which has passed the GD3 flushability tests that measure the dispersibility of the product.

Product Innovation Is Driving the Personal Care Wipes Market Growth

Attractive personal care product packaging and innovation in product material and fragrances are influencing the sales of personal care wipes across the globe. Growing use of personal care wipes for maintenance of hygiene, specifically when access to water is limited is driving the market from last few years. Moreover, benefits of personal care wipes for prevention of infection due to their disposable nature is attracting consumers to buy more personal care wipes. Rising infant population, growth in urbanization, growing expenditure of female consumers on personal hygiene products are further influencing the personal care wipes market growth. Nevertheless, rise in cost of personal care wipes and skin problems caused due to chemical formulation in wipes are expected to restrain the market growth at some extent. However, use of facial wipes to clean face especially while traveling is on an increase among consumers due to which facial wipes segment is presenting major opportunities for market expansion.

Baby Wipes to Witness Significant Growth during the Forecast Period

Baby personal care wipes segment expected to witness significant demand across the globe due to disposable nature of baby wipes and act as genital cleansing agent. Availability of substitutes such as soap and cloth lead to rashes and skin irritation while baby wipes are soft and suitable for all kind of skins which is driving the demand of baby wipes across the globe. However, the personal hygiene wipes segment is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness about genital skin care among the female as well as male population. Based on distribution channel, supermarket and hypermarket is likely to dominate the personal care wipes market as supermarket and hypermarket provide variety of products with attractive offers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Significant Demand of Personal Care Wipes during Forecast Period

In Asia-Pacific region, rising awareness among consumers to use personal care products, especially to avoid skin problems and infectious disease, is driving the market growth in the region. Growing expenditure on baby care products is influencing the sales of baby personal care wipes in the region. Significant growth in the number of potential buyers developing economies like China and India, is expected to drive the market in the region. Moreover, increasing spending capacity along with high internet penetration is changing the way consumers are buying personal care products. Additionally, growing manufacturing activity and modernization in healthcare practices, especially in developing countries, is expected to witness significant growth in personal care wipes market during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Personal Care Wipes Market

July 2018 – Betz & Betz LLC announces the launch of unique wet wipes with product name CleanBuds. CleanBuds is used to remove dirt, wax, or other dirty particles from the ear bud and Bluetooth listening devices.

July 2018 – Mother Sparsh launched the first eco-friendly water-based baby wipes in India. These wipes are made of 100% plant-based fabric, dermatologically tested, biodegradable, extra strong, and velvety-soft for the precious skin of babies.

Competitive Landscape of Personal Care Wipes Market

Major key players in global personal care wipes market – Diamond Wipes International, Inc., DUDE Products, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation , La Fresh Group, Inc., Meridian Industries Inc. , Nice-Pak International Ltd., Procter and Gamble Co., Rockline Industries, Inc., Suominen Corporation and Unicharm International, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Personal Care Wipes Market Research Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

Enquire before purchasing this report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13104369

Reasons to Purchase this Personal Care Wipes Market Research Report